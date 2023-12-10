Best bets are available as the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) enter a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is 49ers vs. Seahawks?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The 49ers are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.8 to 13.5).
  • The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers an 88.9% chance to win.
  • The 49ers have won nine of the 12 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Seahawks have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Seattle has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: San Francisco (-13.5)
    • The 49ers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
    • San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
    • The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this season (6-5-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (46)
    • Between them, these two teams average 5.3 more points per game (51.3) than this game's total (46).
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40 points per game, 6.0 less than the over/under for this matchup.
    • The 49ers have hit the over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).
    • Out of the Seahawks' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

    Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 86 12 35.8 5

    Geno Smith Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    12 243.2 15 7.7 1

