Searching for an up-to-date view of the Big Sky and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

6-2 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 82-33 vs Walla Walla

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

2. Montana

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

3-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 78-69 vs Colorado State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

6-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: W 92-76 vs San Francisco

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pepperdine

@ Pepperdine Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4. Montana State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 16-15

3-6 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: L 59-53 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. Idaho

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-4 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th

227th Last Game: L 59-51 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-4 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 54-50 vs Utah Valley

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Portland State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-3 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th

237th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Northwest Christian

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: San Francisco

San Francisco Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Weber State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

3-7 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 61-47 vs Westminster (UT)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-21

3-4 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 264th

264th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: L 68-60 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-6 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: W 58-48 vs CSU Northridge

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game