For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Tanev a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Tanev has zero points on the power play.
  • Tanev's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:02 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 2-0
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:37 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:29 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

