D'Wayne Eskridge was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Eskridge's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Seahawks have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Dareke Young (FP/abdomen): 0 Rec Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 15 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Eskridge 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 0 0 0 0

Eskridge Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Browns 0 0 0 Week 11 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 12 49ers 0 0 0

