Dareke Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Seattle Seahawks match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Young's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at last year's season stats, Young was targeted two times and had two catches for 24 yards (12.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Dareke Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/ribs): 0 Rec Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 15 Rec; 171 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Young 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 23 0 12.0

Young Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

