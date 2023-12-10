Will Devin Shore Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Shore stats and insights
- Shore has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Shore has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Shore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|4:50
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|6:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
