The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, are in action Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Tolvanen in that upcoming Kraken-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tolvanen has a point in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has an assist in 12 of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tolvanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 2 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.