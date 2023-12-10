Jake Bobo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Bobo's stats below.

In the air, Bobo has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 171 yards on 15 receptions (11.4 per catch) and two TDs. He also has one carry for three yards one touchdown.

Jake Bobo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D'Wayne Eskridge (FP/ribs): 0 Rec Dareke Young (FP/abdomen): 0 Rec



Week 14 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Bobo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 15 171 67 2 11.4

Bobo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 3 Panthers 2 1 5 1 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 61 1 Week 8 Browns 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 6 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 1 1 9 0

