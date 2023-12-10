The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Eberle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 25 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3

Kraken vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

