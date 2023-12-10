Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • Yamamoto has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Yamamoto has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Yamamoto averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:17 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:48 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:38 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.