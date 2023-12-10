Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Take a look at Walker's stats below.
Rep Kenneth Walker III and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Walker has rushed for 613 yards on 149 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (23 targets) for 173 yards.
Keep an eye on Walker's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Oblique
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Seahawks this week:
- Zach Charbonnet (DNP/knee): 86 Rush Att; 368 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 24 Rec; 142 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|149
|613
|6
|4.1
|23
|17
|173
|1
Walker Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|19
|63
|0
|1
|64
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|4
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.