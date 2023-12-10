Joel Eriksson Ek and Eeli Tolvanen will be two of the best players to watch when the Minnesota Wild meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kraken vs. Wild Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Vince Dunn has totaled 18 assists and four goals in 28 games. That's good for 22 points.

With 21 total points (0.8 per game), including eight goals and 13 assists through 28 games, Oliver Bjorkstrand is crucial for Seattle's attack.

This season, Tolvanen has scored six goals and contributed 12 assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Joey Daccord 's record stands at 3-4-6 on the season, giving up 39 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 330 saves with an .894% save percentage (43rd in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello has been a big player for Minnesota this season, collecting 27 points in 25 games.

Kirill Kaprizov is another important player for Minnesota, with 23 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

Eriksson Ek's 20 points this season are via 13 goals and seven assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 4-5-2. He has given up 36 goals (3.29 goals against average) and recorded 282 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Wild Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.61 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.7 14th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 28.8 7th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.11% 14th 32nd 70.79% Penalty Kill % 76.25% 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.