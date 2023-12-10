Mats Zuccarello and Vince Dunn are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken square off at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Kraken vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Dunn's 22 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has four goals and 18 assists in 28 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 21 points this season, with eight goals and 13 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Eeli Tolvanen's six goals and 12 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Zuccarello has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 27 points in 25 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 1 2 3 3 at Predators Nov. 30 0 1 1 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kirill Kaprizov has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 30 1 1 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.