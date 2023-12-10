Having lost seven straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Check out the Wild-Kraken game on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Wild Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.4 goals per game (95 in total), 29th in the league.

The Kraken's 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 28 4 18 22 15 13 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 28 8 13 21 13 18 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 28 6 12 18 10 11 41.2% Jared McCann 28 13 5 18 8 6 50% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild rank 20th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Wild's 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players