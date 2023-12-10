How to Watch the Kraken vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Having lost seven straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Check out the Wild-Kraken game on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Wild Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.4 goals per game (95 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Kraken's 73 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|28
|4
|18
|22
|15
|13
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|28
|8
|13
|21
|13
|18
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|28
|6
|12
|18
|10
|11
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|28
|13
|5
|18
|8
|6
|50%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild rank 20th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Wild's 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|25
|6
|21
|27
|17
|13
|29.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|25
|8
|15
|23
|31
|9
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|25
|13
|7
|20
|8
|8
|50.2%
|Marco Rossi
|25
|8
|7
|15
|7
|9
|41.5%
|Matthew Boldy
|18
|6
|9
|15
|15
|16
|32%
