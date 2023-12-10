Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 10?
Can we expect Matthew Beniers finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken take on the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- On the power play, Beniers has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.8% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
