In the Week 14 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Noah Fant get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Fant has posted 304 yards (on 22 catches). He's been targeted 28 times, producing 27.6 yards per game.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Noah Fant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 12 49ers 2 2 25 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 4 3 43 0

