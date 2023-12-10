Oliver Bjorkstrand will be among those in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken face the Minnesota Wild at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a bet on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:16 per game on the ice, is 0.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in seven of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 14 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Bjorkstrand has an assist in 10 of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

