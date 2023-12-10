Find out how every Pac-12 team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 31-0
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -125
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 98-73 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Peacock

2. Washington

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 78-73 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seattle U
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Utah

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 73-69 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah Valley
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colorado

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +550
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 90-63 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Colorado
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
  • Last Game: W 83-65 vs Grambling

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Santa Clara
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Oregon

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
  • Last Game: W 76-55 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Syracuse
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. USC

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +600
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
  • Last Game: L 84-79 vs Long Beach State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 89-84 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ TCU
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. UCLA

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +800
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
  • Last Game: L 65-56 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ohio State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

10. Stanford

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 88-64 vs San Diego

Next Game

  • Opponent: Idaho
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 133rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
  • Last Game: L 97-90 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 219th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: W 74-71 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

