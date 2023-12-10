See how each Pac-12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pac-12 Power Rankings

1. Stanford

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 96-78 vs Gonzaga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Portland
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UCLA

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: W 95-78 vs Florida State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Ohio State
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. USC

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 25-3
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
  • Last Game: W 85-53 vs UC Riverside

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: CSU Fullerton
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
  • Last Game: L 78-69 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southern Utah
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Colorado

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 95-74 vs UT Arlington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Colorado
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Washington State

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th
  • Last Game: L 60-55 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th
  • Last Game: W 78-58 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Santa Clara
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Washington

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
  • Last Game: W 60-55 vs Washington State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Mary's (CA)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
  • Last Game: W 76-49 vs Nevada

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Washington
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10. Arizona

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
  • Last Game: L 88-75 vs Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arizona State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Oregon

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
  • Last Game: W 67-37 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: L 66-59 vs Grand Canyon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

  • Opponent: Arizona
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.