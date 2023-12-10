Chelsea FC versus Everton FC is a game to see on a Sunday Premier League slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

You can find info on how to watch today's Premier League action right here.

Chelsea FC is on the road to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Chelsea FC (+130)

Chelsea FC (+130) Underdog: Everton FC (+205)

Everton FC (+205) Draw: (+265)

Watch Luton Town vs Manchester City

Manchester City is on the road to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester City (-500)

Manchester City (-500) Underdog: Luton Town (+1200)

Luton Town (+1200) Draw: (+650)

Watch Fulham vs West Ham United

West Ham United travels to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Fulham (+140)

Fulham (+140) Underdog: West Ham United (+200)

West Ham United (+200) Draw: (+240)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United journeys to face Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (+115)

Tottenham Hotspur (+115) Underdog: Newcastle United (+225)

Newcastle United (+225) Draw: (+280)

