Seattle (6-6) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with San Francisco (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 45.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the 49ers against the Seahawks is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led four times, have trailed four times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have been winning eight times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging six points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering three points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied one time in 12 games this season.

In 12 games this year, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Seahawks have won the third quarter six times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

The 49ers have won the third quarter in eight games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have won the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in eight games.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won that quarter in 10 games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Seahawks have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in five games (2-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead nine times, have trailed two times, and have been tied one time.

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this season, the 49ers have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half 10 times (9-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.3 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in the second half.

