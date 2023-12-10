The San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model projects the 49ers will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (391.9 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (298.4 yards allowed per game). The Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL with 22 points per game on offense, and they rank 25th with 24.2 points ceded per game on defense.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-11) Toss Up (46.5) 49ers 33, Seahawks 13

Seahawks Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 18.2% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Seattle and its opponent have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Seahawks games average 44.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

San Francisco has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

So far this season, six of San Francisco's 12 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 46.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Seahawks vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.3 15.8 30.2 16.6 28.7 15.1 Seattle 22 24.2 22.7 24 21.3 24.3

