Review the injury report for the Seattle Seahawks (6-6), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Seahawks ready for their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:05 PM .

Their last time out, the Seahawks fell to the Dallas Cowboys 41-35.

The 49ers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 in their last outing.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Questionable Geno Smith QB Groin Limited Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Dareke Young WR Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Evan Brown C Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Williams DL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Ankle Questionable Tre Brown CB Heel Questionable Zach Charbonnet RB Knee Questionable Jake Bobo WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Doubtful Ray-Ray McCloud WR Rib Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out Spencer Burford OL Knee Doubtful Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Darrell Luter Jr. CB Hamstring Doubtful

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks rank 19th with 325 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 23rd with 353.7 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are generating 22 points per game (14th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL defensively (24.2 points surrendered per game).

With 231.2 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd, giving up 234.4 passing yards per game.

With 93.8 rushing yards per game on offense, Seattle ranks 27th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 22nd, surrendering 119.3 rushing yards per game.

At +1, the Seahawks own the 14th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (10th in NFL).

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-13.5)

49ers (-13.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-800), Seahawks (+550)

49ers (-800), Seahawks (+550) Total: 46.5 points

