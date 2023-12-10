How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) enter a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
Seahawks Insights
- This season the Seahawks average 6.2 more points per game (22) than the 49ers surrender (15.8).
- The Seahawks collect 26.6 more yards per game (325) than the 49ers give up per outing (298.4).
- Seattle rushes for 93.8 yards per game, 14.8 more than the 79 San Francisco allows per contest.
- This year the Seahawks have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (21).
Seahawks Away Performance
- The Seahawks score 21.3 points per game in road games (0.7 less than their overall average), and give up 24.3 in away games (0.1 more than overall).
- On the road, the Seahawks rack up 317.7 yards per game and concede 345.5. That's less than they gain (325) and allow (353.7) overall.
- Seattle racks up 241.3 passing yards per game on the road (10.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 216.2 away from home (18.2 less than overall).
- The Seahawks rack up 76.3 rushing yards per game away from home (17.5 less than their overall average), and give up 129.3 on the road (10.0 more than overall).
- The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage away from home (36.8%) is higher than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (41.9%) is lower than overall (45.2%).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|L 31-13
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|L 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/18/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/24/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
