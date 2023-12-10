The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) enter a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

This season the Seahawks average 6.2 more points per game (22) than the 49ers surrender (15.8).

The Seahawks collect 26.6 more yards per game (325) than the 49ers give up per outing (298.4).

Seattle rushes for 93.8 yards per game, 14.8 more than the 79 San Francisco allows per contest.

This year the Seahawks have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (21).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks score 21.3 points per game in road games (0.7 less than their overall average), and give up 24.3 in away games (0.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Seahawks rack up 317.7 yards per game and concede 345.5. That's less than they gain (325) and allow (353.7) overall.

Seattle racks up 241.3 passing yards per game on the road (10.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 216.2 away from home (18.2 less than overall).

The Seahawks rack up 76.3 rushing yards per game away from home (17.5 less than their overall average), and give up 129.3 on the road (10.0 more than overall).

The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage away from home (36.8%) is higher than their overall average (34.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (41.9%) is lower than overall (45.2%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX

