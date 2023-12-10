Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 219.4 per game.

Lockett has posted a 622-yard season so far (51.8 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 59 balls on 87 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lockett and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lockett vs. the 49ers

Lockett vs the 49ers (since 2021): 6 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 56 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 219.4 passing yards the 49ers concede per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the 49ers have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks second in the league.

Watch Seahawks vs 49ers on Fubo!

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lockett with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lockett Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this season, Lockett has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Lockett has been targeted on 87 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (21.0% target share).

He has been targeted 87 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (79th in NFL).

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored four of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

With 10 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 18.9% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.