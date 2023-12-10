Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will play the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Dunn in that upcoming Kraken-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 23:49 on the ice per game.

Dunn has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 28 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 28 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 86 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 3 22 Points 1 4 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.