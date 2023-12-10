Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly WCC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
WCC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Odds to Win WCC: -140
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: W 78-40 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win WCC: +140
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 64-61 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. San Francisco
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 85-72 vs New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: Seattle U
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win WCC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: L 93-76 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win WCC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 78-75 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSB
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. San Diego
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Odds to Win WCC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: W 89-84 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win WCC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 68-62 vs UCSD
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Portland
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Odds to Win WCC: +6600
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: W 83-72 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: Grand Canyon
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Pacific
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Odds to Win WCC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
- Last Game: L 89-56 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
