Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Gonzaga

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Odds to Win WCC: -140
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
  • Last Game: W 78-40 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UConn
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win WCC: +140
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 64-61 vs Colorado State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UNLV
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. San Francisco

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win WCC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: W 85-72 vs New Orleans

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seattle U
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Santa Clara

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
  • Odds to Win WCC: +3500
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: L 93-76 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Loyola Marymount

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Odds to Win WCC: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 124th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs UNLV

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCSB
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. San Diego

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Odds to Win WCC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: W 89-84 vs Arizona State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Portland State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Pepperdine

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Odds to Win WCC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 176th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
  • Last Game: W 68-62 vs UCSD

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Louisville
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Portland

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Odds to Win WCC: +6600
  • Overall Rank: 258th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
  • Last Game: W 83-72 vs North Dakota

Next Game

  • Opponent: Grand Canyon
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Pacific

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Odds to Win WCC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 349th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th
  • Last Game: L 89-56 vs Fresno State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UC Davis
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

