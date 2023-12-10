Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Gonzaga Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

8-2 | 26-3 Odds to Win WCC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: W 78-40 vs Mississippi Valley State Next Game Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 2. Saint Mary's (CA) Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 22-8

5-5 | 22-8 Odds to Win WCC: +140

+140 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 64-61 vs Colorado State Next Game Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. San Francisco Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 23-7

7-3 | 23-7 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 85-72 vs New Orleans Next Game Opponent: Seattle U

Seattle U Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Santa Clara Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14

7-3 | 16-14 Odds to Win WCC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: L 93-76 vs New Mexico Next Game Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Loyola Marymount Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-4 | 17-12 Odds to Win WCC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th

224th Last Game: W 78-75 vs UNLV Next Game Opponent: UCSB

UCSB Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. San Diego Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-4 | 14-15 Odds to Win WCC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: W 89-84 vs Arizona State Next Game Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. Pepperdine Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-7 | 10-19 Odds to Win WCC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: W 68-62 vs UCSD Next Game Opponent: @ Louisville

@ Louisville Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 8. Portland Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-21

6-5 | 6-21 Odds to Win WCC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: W 83-72 vs North Dakota Next Game Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 9. Pacific Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25

4-7 | 4-25 Odds to Win WCC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: L 89-56 vs Fresno State Next Game Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

