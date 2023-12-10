WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WCC teams will be in action in two games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Saint Mary's Gaels taking on the UC Davis Aggies at University Credit Union Center.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Mary's Gaels at UC Davis Aggies
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|-
|San Diego Toreros at CSU Northridge Matadors
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
