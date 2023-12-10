Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

1. Gonzaga

  • Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 80-72 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Santa Clara

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
  • Last Game: W 80-39 vs Menlo

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oregon State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Portland

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
  • Last Game: W 68-63 vs UTEP

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stanford
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. San Diego

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 152nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

  • Opponent: Montana
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Pacific

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 156th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
  • Last Game: W 72-61 vs UCSB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Long Beach State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

6. Loyola Marymount

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-17
  • Overall Rank: 171st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 58-46 vs Master's

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCSB
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Saint Mary's (CA)

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 181st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: L 87-66 vs UC Davis

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Washington
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Francisco

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-25
  • Overall Rank: 229th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
  • Last Game: L 92-76 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Portland State
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Pepperdine

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
  • Overall Rank: 289th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
  • Last Game: L 60-57 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

