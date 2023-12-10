Who’s the Best Team in the WCC? See our Weekly Women's WCC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
WCC Power Rankings
1. Gonzaga
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 80-72 vs Rice
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Santa Clara
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-5
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: W 80-39 vs Menlo
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Portland
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: W 68-63 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. San Diego
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
5. Pacific
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: W 72-61 vs UCSB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
6. Loyola Marymount
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 58-46 vs Master's
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
7. Saint Mary's (CA)
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 181st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 87-66 vs UC Davis
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. San Francisco
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: L 92-76 vs Northern Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Pepperdine
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: L 60-57 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
