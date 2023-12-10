Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the WCC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

WCC Power Rankings

1. Gonzaga Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

10-2 | 29-2 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 80-72 vs Rice Next Game Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Santa Clara Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-2 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: W 80-39 vs Menlo Next Game Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 3. Portland Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-5 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 68-63 vs UTEP Next Game Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo) 4. San Diego Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th

47th Last Game: W 85-61 vs CSU Northridge Next Game Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 5. Pacific Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: W 72-61 vs UCSB Next Game Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 6. Loyola Marymount Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-17

3-6 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 58-46 vs Master's Next Game Opponent: @ UCSB

@ UCSB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 7. Saint Mary's (CA) Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-16

4-6 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 87-66 vs UC Davis Next Game Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo) 8. San Francisco Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-25

2-7 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: L 92-76 vs Northern Arizona Next Game Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 9. Pepperdine Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-26

2-8 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: L 60-57 vs Cal Baptist Next Game Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield

@ CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

