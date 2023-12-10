Zach Charbonnet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 14 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Charbonnet's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Charbonnet has rushed for 368 yards on 86 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 24 catches (29 targets) for 142 yards.

Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Seahawks have one other running back on the injury report this week: Kenneth Walker III (DNP/oblique): 149 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Charbonnet 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 86 368 1 4.3 29 24 142 0

Charbonnet Game-by-Game



Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0

