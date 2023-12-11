The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Trail Blazers 104

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 13.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-11.2)

Clippers (-11.2) Pick OU: Under (220.5)



Under (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.0

The Trail Blazers sport a 10-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-12-0 mark from the Clippers.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 33.3% of the time this season (seven out of 21), less often than Portland's games have (nine out of 21).

The Clippers have a .688 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-5) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-15).

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Trail Blazers are the worst team in the league (105.5 points per game). On defense, they are 12th (112.4 points allowed per game).

Portland is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.0) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.7).

This season the Trail Blazers are worst in the league in assists at 21.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Portland is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.2 per game). However it is best in forcing them (16.1 per game).

The Trail Blazers are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

