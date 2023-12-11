Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Coos County, Oregon, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshfield High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 11
- Location: Florence, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.