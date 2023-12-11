The Miami Dolphins (9-3) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 45 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Dolphins and the Titans and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Titans vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have been winning five times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Dolphins have won the second quarter nine times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 12 games this year, the Titans have won the third quarter six times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Titans' 12 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 14 In-Game Primers

Dolphins vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 12 games this year, the Dolphins have led after the first half nine times (9-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (0-3).

The Titans have led after the first half six times (3-3 in those games) and have been losing after the first half six times (1-5) in 12 games this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games and have lost the second half in four games.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Titans have won the second half in four games, and they've lost the second half in eight games.

Rep the Dolphins or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.