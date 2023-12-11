Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lane County, Oregon today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshfield High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 11
- Location: Florence, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston Churchill High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 11
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
