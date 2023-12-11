If you live in Linn County, Oregon and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Santiam Junior Senior High School at Sheridan High School