Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Marion County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Western Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 11
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.