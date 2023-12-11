Monday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (6-3) and the Southern Jaguars (1-6) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55 and heavily favors Oregon to take home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 11.

The Ducks enter this contest following a 65-54 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Oregon vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Pac-12

Oregon vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Southern 55

Oregon Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 16, the Ducks took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-56.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 14th-most defeats.

The Ducks have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 99) on November 16

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 134) on November 6

59-51 at home over Idaho (No. 164) on December 8

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 204) on November 21

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 209) on November 8

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 42.1 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 42.1 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 52.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 52.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13.7 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

13.7 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Sofia Bell: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Sarah Rambus: 5.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks' +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.8 points per game (188th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (156th in college basketball).

In home games, the Ducks are putting up 5.4 more points per game (68.2) than they are in away games (62.8).

Defensively, Oregon has been better in home games this season, surrendering 60.4 points per game, compared to 66.3 away from home.

