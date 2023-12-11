The Southern Jaguars (1-6) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-3) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 55.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 63 the Ducks allow.

Oregon's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.

The Ducks record 65.8 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 66 the Jaguars give up.

Oregon is 3-0 when scoring more than 66 points.

Southern is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 65.8 points.

This season the Ducks are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Jaguars concede.

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 42.1 FG%

16.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 42.1 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 12.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 52.9 FG%

12.8 PTS, 11.7 REB, 52.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13.7 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

13.7 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Sofia Bell: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 30.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Sarah Rambus: 5.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%

Oregon Schedule