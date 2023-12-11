Monday's NBA schedule includes the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) in a home matchup with Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Paul George Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Paul George Total Fantasy Pts 641.2 798.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.5 38 Fantasy Rank 26 60

Buy George and Sharpe gear on Fanatics!

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Paul George Insights

Shaedon Sharpe & the Trail Blazers

Sharpe averages 18.4 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 6.9 points per game, with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.5 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 112.4 per contest (12th in league).

Portland loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It collects 41 rebounds per game (27th in league) compared to its opponents' 45.7.

The Trail Blazers hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), 1.2 more than their opponents.

Portland forces 16.1 turnovers per game (first in league) while committing 15.2 (26th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paul George & the Clippers

Paul George posts 23.4 points, 5.8 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Clippers outscore opponents by four points per game (scoring 113 points per game to rank 18th in the league while giving up 109 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles pulls down 44.5 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 44.2 of its opponents.

The Clippers connect on 12 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.8. They shoot 37% from deep while their opponents hit 34.3% from long range.

Los Angeles has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 12.7 (11th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (10th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shaedon Sharpe vs. Paul George Advanced Stats

Stat Shaedon Sharpe Paul George Plus/Minus Per Game -5.9 6.3 Usage Percentage 22.8% 27% True Shooting Pct 54.5% 58.7% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 8.8% Assist Pct 15.3% 17.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.