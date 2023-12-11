On Monday, December 11, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (7-9) play the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant puts up 23.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

On a per-game basis, Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 13.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe is putting up 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Jabari Walker this year.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George posts 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.6% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Kawhi Leonard puts up 21.1 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Russell Westbrook posts 12.3 points, 5.3 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.3 points, 0.8 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

James Harden puts up 14.1 points, 4.6 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Clippers Trail Blazers 111.8 Points Avg. 104.8 108.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46.5% Field Goal % 43.4% 35.7% Three Point % 33.5%

