Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's over/under is 219.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-12.5
|219.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points in 11 of 21 games this season.
- The average total for Portland's games this season is 218 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Portland is 10-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win six times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Portland has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 13.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|11
|52.4%
|113
|218.5
|109
|221.4
|227.3
|Trail Blazers
|11
|52.4%
|105.5
|218.5
|112.4
|221.4
|223.5
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Trail Blazers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Portland has had better results on the road (8-5-0) than at home (2-6-0).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 105.5 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109 the Clippers allow.
- Portland has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 4-5 overall record in games it scores more than 109 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|10-11
|2-1
|9-12
|Clippers
|9-12
|0-0
|7-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Clippers
|105.5
|113
|30
|18
|6-3
|6-5
|4-5
|7-4
|112.4
|109
|12
|5
|7-4
|6-4
|5-6
|8-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.