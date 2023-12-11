Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - December 11
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) have five players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, December 11 at 10:30 PM ET.
The Trail Blazers fell in their last outing 125-112 against the Mavericks on Friday. Anfernee Simons scored 30 points in the Trail Blazers' loss, leading the team.
Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|17.0
|4.0
|6.1
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|Out
|Concussion
|22.1
|3.8
|2.2
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|12.9
|10.8
|1.6
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Daniel Theis: Questionable (Illness), Daniel Theis: Questionable (Illness), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
