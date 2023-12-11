The Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) on December 11, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

This season, Portland has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 105.5 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.0 the Clippers allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers put up 103.3 points per game at home, 3.6 fewer points than on the road (106.9). Defensively they give up 113.4 per game, 1.6 more than away (111.8).

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.3 assists per game, 0.9 less than on the road (22.2).

Trail Blazers Injuries