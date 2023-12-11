Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Clippers (11-10) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-15) will square off on Monday at 10:30 PM ET. Paul George and Shaedon Sharpe are players to watch for the Clippers and Trail Blazers, respectively.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks 125-112. With 30 points, Anfernee Simons was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 30 5 8 1 0 4 Shaedon Sharpe 24 9 5 1 0 5 Toumani Camara 14 9 0 1 0 2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Sharpe averages 18.4 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton's averages on the season are 12.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 58.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers receive 17.0 points, 4.0 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Toumani Camara's averages for the season are 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making 37.4% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers get 7.4 points, 4.8 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 18.0 6.1 3.5 1.2 0.2 2.2 Jerami Grant 17.2 2.4 2.2 1.0 0.7 2.4 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 2.2 4.7 0.7 0.3 1.4 Deandre Ayton 10.2 6.8 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 Jabari Walker 8.4 5.7 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.4

