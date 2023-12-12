For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alexander Wennberg a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Wennberg stats and insights

Wennberg has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wennberg has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 68 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Wennberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:03 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:43 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:28 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

