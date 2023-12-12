Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Brian Dumoulin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- Dumoulin has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 68 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:17
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
