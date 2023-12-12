Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Clackamas County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Country Christian High School at Dufur High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Dufur, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Salem High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: West Linn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gresham High School at Lake Oswego High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandy High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountainside High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Clackamas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
