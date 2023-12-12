High school basketball competition in Clackamas County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Country Christian High School at Dufur High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Dufur, OR

Dufur, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Salem High School at West Linn High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: West Linn, OR

West Linn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gresham High School at Lake Oswego High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 12

6:30 PM PT on December 12 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandy High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountainside High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Clackamas, OR

Clackamas, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at Adrienne Nelson High School