Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Columbia County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Marion High School at Scappoose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12

7:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Scappoose, OR

Scappoose, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Portland Adventist Academy