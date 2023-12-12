Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Columbia County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Marion High School at Scappoose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Scappoose, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.