Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Curry County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Curry County, Oregon. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Curry County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brookings-Harbor High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gold Beach High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 12
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
