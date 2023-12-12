If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Deschutes County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Christian High School at Mapleton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: Mapleton, OR

Mapleton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sutherlin High School at La Pine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 12

6:00 PM PT on December 12 Location: La Pine, OR

La Pine, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Mountain View High School